US strikes destroyed Syrian means to ...

US strikes destroyed Syrian means to deliver chemical weapons - admiral

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

U.S. Navy Admiral Michelle Howard said on Saturday U.S. cruise missile strikes on an air base in Syria had destroyed the means to deliver chemical weapons from that base, and the U.S. military remained ready to carry out further strikes if needed. U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Fri J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) Apr 1 The Ultimate Crus... 40
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Mar 25 Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC