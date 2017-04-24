UPDATE 1-Germany's Kohl wins record d...

UPDATE 1-Germany's Kohl wins record damages for unauthorised quotes

Reuters

A German court ordered publisher Random House and two journalists on Thursday to pay former Chancellor Helmut Kohl record damages of 1 million euros for violating his privacy by publishing unauthorised quotes from hours of interviews. "This is the highest judgment ever rendered for violations of privacy rights under German law," the district court of Cologne said in a statement.

