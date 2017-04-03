U.S. court approves lawsuit against Germany over claims of Nazi art theft

A U.S. federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to proceed against Germany over claims of the Nazi-era theft from Jewish dealers of a celebrated collection of gilded medieval art treasures. It was the first time a U.S. court had agreed to hear Nazi art theft claims against Germany, said Nicholas O'Donnell, an attorney for the heirs of three Jewish art dealers who say the Nazis terrorized their families in 1935 into selling the collection at far below market price.

