Turkish President Erdogan rules out extradition of German-Turkish journalist
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ruled out on Friday extraditing German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel to Germany while he is in office, repeating his assertion that Yucel is a "terrorist agent". Yucel, a national of both countries, was arrested two months ago on charges of making propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation and inciting the public to violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Wed
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
|Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger
|Wed
|Greg B
|1
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|Apr 10
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC