Turkish President Erdogan rules out extradition of German-Turkish journalist

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ruled out on Friday extraditing German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel to Germany while he is in office, repeating his assertion that Yucel is a "terrorist agent". Yucel, a national of both countries, was arrested two months ago on charges of making propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation and inciting the public to violence.

