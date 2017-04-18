Turkish community living in Germany react after the results of the referendum, April 15 - AFP
Democracy is coming to a "democratic" end in Turkey with what Erdogan claims to be a necesary overhaul of the Turkish constitution. After jailing over 47,000 citizens and suspending more than 120,000 others from governmental jobs including police, judges, soldiers and schoolteachers, Erdogan nevertheless fell back on a democratic tool to further his needs: a referendum calling for constitutional changes.
