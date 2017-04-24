Trump Versus the World: An Overview
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on March 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump's administration has been associated with one foreign country in particular, Russia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
