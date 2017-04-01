Trump demands Germany pay 'vast' debt

Donald Trump's spokesman has denied that the United States president refused to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they sit side-by-side in the White House last week. The veteran German chancellor had arrived for her first meeting with Trump at a snowy White House hoping to reverse a chill in relations after Trump's incendiary election rhetoric, in which he called Merkel's acceptance of refugees a "catastrophic mistake" and suggested she was "ruining Germany".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.