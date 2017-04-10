Tillerson's Moscow visit to test wate...

Tillerson's Moscow visit to test waters after US Syria strike

17 hrs ago

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week will be an early test of whether the Trump administration can use any momentum generated by striking a Syrian air base to craft and execute a strategy to end the Syrian war. Even before Trump ordered last week's strike on the air base in retaliation for a nerve gas attack, Tillerson's visit was certain to be dominated by thorny issues, including Russian interference in the 2016 US election, an apparent violation of an important arms control treaty, and seeing what cooperation, if any, is possible in the fight against Islamic State.

