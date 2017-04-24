The number of Afghan refugees allowed to stay in Germany has dramatically dropped
Germany approved just under 48 percent of asylum applications from Afghan migrants in the first two months of 2017, down from close to 78 percent in 2015, the Passauer Neue Presse German newspaper reported on Sunday. The newspaper, citing a response from the German interior ministry to a parliamentary query by the Left party, said the government rejected 14,403 of the 27,639 asylum applications considered in January and February.
