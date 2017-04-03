The Latest: Trump to confer with Merk...

The Latest: Trump to confer with Merkel, other leaders

The Daily News-Record

President Donald Trump will speak Wednesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as concerns echo across Europe over the urgent need to respond to violence in Syria. A suspected chemical attack in rebel-held northern Idlib killed dozens of civilians Tuesday in one of the worst attacks since the civil war began.

