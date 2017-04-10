The Latest: Merkel to Trump: push forward UN Syria process
The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the need to press ahead with a U.N.-organized political process when she discussed the war in Syria with U.S. President Donald Trump. Merkel and Trump spoke by telephone on Monday.
