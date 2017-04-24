The Latest: Merkel backs Macron in Fr...

The Latest: Merkel backs Macron in French runoff election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman is welcoming Emmanuel Macron's success in the first round of France's presidential election and wishing him "all the best for the next two weeks." Pro-European Union centrist Macron will face far-right nationalist contender Marine Le Pen in a May 7 runoff after topping the vote in Sunday's first round.

Chicago, IL

