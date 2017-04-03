The Latest: Germany welcomes Trump criticism of Assad

In this photo taken on late Wednesday, April 5, 2017 and made available Thursday, April 6, a Turkish, right, and World Health Organization experts work as they take part in an autopsy conducted in a hospital in Adana, Turkey. Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said autopsy results show Syrians were subjected to chemical weapons attack in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday.

