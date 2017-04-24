The Latest: EU to meet with Turkey's ...

The Latest: EU to meet with Turkey's Erdogan to mend fences

European Union leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker will seek a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the sidelines of the May 25 NATO summit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that after talks with EU Council President Tusk, the EU would make another effort to narrow the rift with candidate nation Turkey.

