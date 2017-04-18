The Gay Man's Guide to Berlin, German...

The Gay Man's Guide to Berlin, Germany's Most Diverse and Dynamic Destination

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Unicorn Booty

In many ways, Berlin is the gayest city on Earth. It is brash and bold, sophisticated but gritty, pulsing with energy and vitality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Fri RAF 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
News Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He... Apr 10 Ground 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC