Given the fact that the German Federal Republic may be able to claim the most politically correct electorate in Europe, the Alternative fA1 4r Deutschland seems like a rather modest to Merkel's generalization: right now it's polling less than 10 percent of the likely German vote and in the recent regional election in the Saarland picked up no more than 7 percent. This, mind you, is in a country in which Merkel's CDU-SDP coalition is responsible for admitting during the last year and a half about two million "Syrian migrants" .

