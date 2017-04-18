Terror attack against Russian embassy...

Terror attack against Russian embassy in Germany foiled

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The German newspaper "Die Welt" reported that German security forces arrested a Moroccan migrant named Mohammed B., 24, who intended to perform an attack against the Russian embassy in Berlin. According to the report, he planned on approaching the embassy together with a group of demonstrators opposite the embassy and then attacking the embassy.

Chicago, IL

