Support for Germany's Greens falls, hurting chances of leftist coalition

16 hrs ago

Support for Germany's opposition Greens has fallen to its lowest level in almost 15 years, a Forsa poll showed on Wednesday , dimming prospects for a left-leaning coalition snatching power from Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election. The survey, commissioned by Stern and broadcaster RTL, showed the Greens shedding one point to 6% - it's lowest reading in that poll since August 2002.

