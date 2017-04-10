Some 'Tatooine' Alien Planets May Be ...

Some 'Tatooine' Alien Planets May Be Able to Support Life

Read more: Space.com

Life on an alien planet with two suns in its sky, like Luke Skywalker's home world Tatooine in the "Star Wars" films, may indeed be possible, a new study suggests. A Tatooine world could be habitable despite its inevitably complicated orbit, as long as the planet stays within a particular range of distances from its two host stars, researchers said.

Chicago, IL

