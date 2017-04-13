Sioux Falls' Sister City Postdam, Ger...

Sioux Falls' Sister City Postdam, Germany, Lord Mayor Jakobs Visiting

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Lord Mayor Jann Jakobs of Sioux Falls' sister city Potsdam, Germany, will visit Sioux Falls from September 6-11, 2017. A group of ten Potsdam community leaders will tour Sioux Falls, learn more about our great city, and attend the annual Germanfest celebration.

Chicago, IL

