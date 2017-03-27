SHOCK: Top London orchestra will relo...

SHOCK: Top London orchestra will relocate to Germany

Read more: Jessica Duchen's classical music blog

The London Philharmonic Orchestra has allegedly accepted a remarkable offer from the City of Hamburg to move to Germany after Brexit, adopting a new home base at the magnificent Elbphilharmonie. The UK orchestra is thought to be planning its migration for the year 2021, allowing time for Brexit negotiations to end and the 120-odd families involved to make relocation plans.

Chicago, IL

