SHOCK: Top London orchestra will relocate to Germany
The London Philharmonic Orchestra has allegedly accepted a remarkable offer from the City of Hamburg to move to Germany after Brexit, adopting a new home base at the magnificent Elbphilharmonie. The UK orchestra is thought to be planning its migration for the year 2021, allowing time for Brexit negotiations to end and the 120-odd families involved to make relocation plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jessica Duchen's classical music blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|21 hr
|The Ultimate Crus...
|2
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|Mar 25
|Solarman
|1
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|50
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC