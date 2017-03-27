Poll: Merkel's conservatives in dead heat with challenger

A regular poll of German voters shows the nationalist Alternative for Germany party slipping further amid infighting in its ranks, while Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and its main challenger, the Social Democrats, remain in a dead heat. The Emnid Sunday poll for the Bild newspaper showed both major parties' support unchanged at 33 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.