Police now trained to shoot terrorists who use vehicles in deadly attacks

16 hrs ago

Britain's armed policing strength will surge to more than 10,000 by next year and officers will finally be trained to shoot terrorists who use vehicles in attacks. A major uplift in the number of authorised firearms officers on hand to respond to a marauding assault by extremists was launched in the wake of the Paris atrocity in November 2015.

Chicago, IL

