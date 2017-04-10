Piech exits Volkswagen amid mystery a...

Piech exits Volkswagen amid mystery and intrigue

15 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

It is the end of an era at Volkswagen. With former VW patriarch Ferdinand Piëch having recently agreed to sell the bulk of his shares in the German carmaker, two years after he resigned as chairman, most industry observers believe he will never regain influence at the company.

