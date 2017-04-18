Palcut POS concept ensures visibility...

Palcut POS concept ensures visibility as retail chains 'limit in-store promotions'

Palcut, which works with Kellogg's, MondelA'z and Arla Foods cutting custom-sized paper from rolls for palletization, has launched a Point-of-Sale concept; the Antim intermediate sheet. The Antim intermediate sheet has side flaps that hang over the goods on a pallet, which can be used for promotional material, and according to Rudi Pedersen, MD, Palcut "ensures visibility at a time when more retail chains are limiting in-store promotion".

Chicago, IL

