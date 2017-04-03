Obvious NDP is down, but Trudeau prov...

Obvious NDP is down, but Trudeau providing windows of opportunity: Broadbent

While it's "obvious" the NDP is down at the moment, former leader Ed Broadbent said Thursday he's confident of a revival - thanks in large part to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau's decision to abandon a Liberal pledge on electoral reform is just one of many political opportunities for New Democrats, Broadbent said in an interview Thursday on the sidelines of the Progress Summit - an event held annually in Ottawa by the institute that bears his name.

