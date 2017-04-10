NEWSMAKER-Melenchon: France's fiesty Castro fan and would-be president
He admires the late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan former president Hugo Chavez, and he has little time for German Chancellor Angela Merkel: Jean-Luc Melenchon, French would-be president, is a true tax-and-spend leftist. If elected, the 65-year-old leader of the small Left Party says France would spend 100 billion euros of borrowed money on vast housebuilding and renewable energy projects to stimulate economic growth and job-creation.
