Nets Hype Ivanka Getting Heckled at Women's Summit in Germany
Ivanka Trump was embracing her role as adviser to the president on Tuesday when she was representing the United States at a women's summit in Berlin, Germany. While on stage, she stated that her father has "been a tremendous champion of supporting families."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|41
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Tue
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
|Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger
|Apr 12
|Greg B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC