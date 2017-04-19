Milestone on way to switching on worl...

Milestone on way to switching on world's biggest X-ray laser

Scientists say they've reached a milestone on the way to switching on the world's biggest X-ray laser, designed to capture images of structures and processes at the atomic level. Employees ride their bicycles inside the particle accelerator tunnel of the X-ray laser-project European XFEL on the outskirts of Hamburg, Germany.

Chicago, IL

