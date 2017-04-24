Merkel To Meet Putin In Sochi To Disc...

Merkel To Meet Putin In Sochi To Discuss Ukraine, Syria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on May 2 for talks on the wars in Syria and Ukraine and other issues. Merkel's trip to the Black Sea resort city of Sochi will be her first visit to Russia in two years.

Chicago, IL

