Merkel spokesman backs German minister in Israel visit spat
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman backed the country's foreign minister on Wednesday in a spat over his meeting with a rights group in Israel, saying that it must be possible to meet critical organizations in a democracy. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly canceled planned talks Tuesday with visiting Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel over his meeting with Breaking the Silence, a group critical of Israeli military actions in the West Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|24 min
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|11 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Tue
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC