Merkel says US attacks on Syria are 'understandable'
Germany's Merkel says U.S. attack on Syria is understandable given the suffering of innocent people. Rough Cut German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday an attack by the United States on a Syrian airbase from which it said a chemical weapons attack was launched this week was understandable given the Syrian people's suffering.
