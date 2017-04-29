Merkel Rebuffs Critics of German Trade Surplus in G-20 Message

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said free trade is the best path to growth and rejected criticism of her country's trade surplus, laying down markers for talks with global leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump. Merkel, who will host leaders of the Group of 20 nations for a summit in Hamburg in July, acknowledged that "there's a debate" about "whether it's problematic for us to have a foreign-trade surplus."

