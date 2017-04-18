Member of security watchdog OSCE killed in Ukraine
One member of European security watchdog OSCE's monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine was killed and two others were injured after their vehicle drove over a mine near Luhansk. An American man was killed and a German woman was injured on Sunday morning, a spokesman for Austria's foreign ministry said.
