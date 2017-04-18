May calls for early election to bolster Brexit hand
British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union. Photo: Reuters British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by bolstering support for her Brexit plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
|Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger
|Apr 12
|Greg B
|1
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|Apr 10
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC