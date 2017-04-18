May calls for early election to bolster Brexit hand

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union. Photo: Reuters British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by bolstering support for her Brexit plan.

