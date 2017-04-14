MasterVoices' 2017 Spring Benefit Rai...

MasterVoices' 2017 Spring Benefit Raised More Than $275,000

MasterVoices raised more than $275,000 at its annual Spring Benefit in support of its artistic programming and education and outreach initiatives at the Metropolitan Club on Thursday, March 30. To view photos of the event, visit: https:[email protected]/sets/72157679237533394/ The incomparable Kelli O'Hara joined Ted Sperling , MasterVoices Artistic Director, and Jason Danieley to present lively entertainment as the centerpiece of the Spring Benefit. Guests were also treated to performances by members of MasterVoices' Side-by-Side Education Program led by Heidi Best.

Chicago, IL

