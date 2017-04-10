Manure happens: German dad, daughter ...

Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused with detritus

17 hrs ago

The Saturday, April 8, 2017 photo provided by the police in Dachau shows a convertible car that was hit by a flush of liquid manure in Altomuenster near Munich, southern Germany. A farmer who didn't close the top lid of his manure barrel took a curve and a flush of liquid manure spilled out in the very moment when a man and his daughter approached.

Chicago, IL

