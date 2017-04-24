Macron campaign was target of cyber attacks by spy-linked group

The campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favorite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU. Feike Hacquebord, a researcher with security firm Trend Micro said he had found evidence that the spy group, dubbed "Pawn Storm", targeted the Macron campaign with email phishing tricks and attempts to install malware on the campaign site.

