Judge orders Volkswagen to pay $2.8B in emission scandal

8 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This Thursday, June 8, 2006, file photo, shows Wayne County Circuit Judge Sean Cox, in his chambers in Detroit. On Friday, April 21, 2017, U.S. District Court Judge Cox ordered Volkswagen to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty in the United States for cheating on diesel emissions tests, blessing a deal negotiated by the government for a "massive fraud" orchestrated by the German automaker.

Chicago, IL

