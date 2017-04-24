Ivanka Trump talks about allowing Syrian refugees into US
In this Tuesday, April 25 photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to a speech of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a dinner after she participated in the W20 Summit in Berlin. less In this Tuesday, April 25 photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to a speech of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a dinner after she participated in the W20 ... more WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump says letting Syrian refugees into the United States "has to be part of the discussion" on how to deal with people fleeing conflict in the war-torn country.
