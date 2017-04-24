Ivanka Trump heads to Berlin for wome...

Ivanka Trump heads to Berlin for women's conference

Ivanka Trump's advocacy for women and girls will take her to a women's conference in Berlin Tuesday, in an international outing she hopes will build global support for investment in women's economic empowerment programs. An unpaid adviser to President Donald Trump, the first daughter will spend Tuesday in Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

