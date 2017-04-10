Islamist spectrum' suspect held after Dortmund bus blast

Islamist spectrum' suspect held after...

17 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

German prosecutors say a letter found near the scene of the Dortmund team bus blasts suggests a possible Islamic extremist motive for the attack, and one suspect has been taken into custody. Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, said that two suspects from the "Islamist spectrum" have become the focus of the Dortmund investigation.

