Islamist arrested over football bus attack was Islamic State member in Iraq - German prosecutor

German prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant against a 26-year-old Iraqi man who was detained in connection with an attack on a bus carrying players of a top football team, saying on Thursday they believe he was a member of Islamic State. FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before the game.

