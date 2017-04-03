Irish PM urges 'creative' solution to post-Brexit UK border
Ireland's prime minister says the European Union and Britain must be "creative and imaginative" to avoid creating a "hard" border between his country and the U.K. after Brexit. Prime Minister Enda Kenny met Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss what implications Britain's departure from the EU will have for Ireland.
