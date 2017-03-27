In DC visit, Egypt's el-Sissi to test...

In DC visit, Egypt's el-Sissi to test 'chemistry' with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Making his first official visit to Washington since taking office in 2014... . FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, center, reviews honor guards, as he takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier outside of Kremlin wall... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... 7 hr WeeWilly 3
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) Sat The Ultimate Crus... 40
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Mar 25 Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) Mar 23 just Jay _ for fr... 19
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC