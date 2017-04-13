How the coming elections in France and Germany can save the West
After 10 years of being written off as a lost cause mired in internal turmoil, prospects are mounting that Europe could come back as the leader of the West. As China takes the helm of globalization, including linking up new markets across Eurasia through a revived Silk Road, and the United States pulls back from global engagement with President Donald Trump's "America First" policy, a Europe that remains open and engaged will by default become the custodian of Western civilization's presence in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Wed
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
|Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger
|Wed
|Greg B
|1
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|Apr 10
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC