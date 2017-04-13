How the coming elections in France an...

How the coming elections in France and Germany can save the West

19 hrs ago

After 10 years of being written off as a lost cause mired in internal turmoil, prospects are mounting that Europe could come back as the leader of the West. As China takes the helm of globalization, including linking up new markets across Eurasia through a revived Silk Road, and the United States pulls back from global engagement with President Donald Trump's "America First" policy, a Europe that remains open and engaged will by default become the custodian of Western civilization's presence in the world.

Chicago, IL

