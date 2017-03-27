Highway salad: Crash covers German autobahn in vegetables
Police said the truck went off the A14 autobahn and hit a highway bank Sunday morning, causing the trailer to tip over and strew its load of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers across the road, the dpa news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Sat
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Sat
|The Ultimate Crus...
|2
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|Mar 25
|Solarman
|1
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|50
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC