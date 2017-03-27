Highway salad: Crash covers German au...

Highway salad: Crash covers German autobahn in vegetables

Read more: WRAL.com

Police said the truck went off the A14 autobahn and hit a highway bank Sunday morning, causing the trailer to tip over and strew its load of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers across the road, the dpa news agency reported.

