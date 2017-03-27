Gritty New Jersey a source of wealth for Trump's son-in-law
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner watch as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. Roadside apartments, industrial lots and a trailer park in New Jersey counted among the sources of wealth for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, before he took up his new role as a senior White House adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|7 hr
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Sat
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|Mar 25
|Solarman
|1
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|50
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC