Global finance leaders grapple with globalization fears

Global finance leaders on Saturday dropped a sharp condemnation of trade protectionism and references to climate change from a closing statement that wrapped up the spring meetings of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. This year's meetings were dominated by a debate over how to respond to a rising tide of anti-globalization sentiment evidenced in the United States by the election of President Donald Trump, who pledged during last year's campaign that he would reduce America's huge trade deficits which he blamed for the loss of millions of good-paying factory jobs.

