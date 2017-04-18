Global finance leaders grapple with g...

Global finance leaders grapple with globalization fears

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

Global finance leaders on Saturday dropped a sharp condemnation of trade protectionism and references to climate change from a closing statement that wrapped up the spring meetings of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. This year's meetings were dominated by a debate over how to respond to a rising tide of anti-globalization sentiment evidenced in the United States by the election of President Donald Trump, who pledged during last year's campaign that he would reduce America's huge trade deficits which he blamed for the loss of millions of good-paying factory jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Fri RAF 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
News Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He... Apr 10 Ground 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC