Ghana-Germany relations to promote investments
Ghana is to receive more private businesses and investments through the 2020 Partnership Initiative with Africa launched by the German Government, Mr Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador, said on Thursday. The German Ambassador said this at a lunch meeting with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in Accra on the theme: "Deepening Economic Ties between Ghana and the International Community Dialogue with German Enterprises on the Business Climate in Ghana" The meeting was organised by the German Industry and Commerce in Ghana and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung to discuss how the private sector could partner the Government to promote economic growth.
